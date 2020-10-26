Monday, 26 October 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THE Five Horseshoes pub in Remenham Hill closed in about 1996 and currently has a for sale board outside.

It has been suggested to me that there is an Ordnance Survey flush bracket set into the wall here but, because it’s private property, I am unable to investigate extensively.

The bracket may be hidden behind the pyracantha bushes that cover the lower part of the building.

The old pub sign is still prominent, fairly close to the busy road. Although there is no evidence left to support its former use.

There used to be a curious addition to the face of the building in the form of the front of a racing rowing boat to catch the eye of passers-by.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33