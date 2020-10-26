Hidden Henley

THE Five Horseshoes pub in Remenham Hill closed in about 1996 and currently has a for sale board outside.

It has been suggested to me that there is an Ordnance Survey flush bracket set into the wall here but, because it’s private property, I am unable to investigate extensively.

The bracket may be hidden behind the pyracantha bushes that cover the lower part of the building.

The old pub sign is still prominent, fairly close to the busy road. Although there is no evidence left to support its former use.

There used to be a curious addition to the face of the building in the form of the front of a racing rowing boat to catch the eye of passers-by.