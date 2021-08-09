Hidden Henley

THIS is a highly significant house name in nearby Bourne End.

It used to be the home of Enid Blyton who wrote thousands of children’s stories and was particularly popular in the Fifties.

She sold more than 600 million books, including the Secret Seven and Famous Five series, and her work has been translated into 90 languages.

She lived at Old Thatch for about 10 years from the late Twenties and wrote many of her stories there, even naming one series after the house.

Blyton is reputed to have personally replied to every letter from fans and the local postman normally had a postbag full of them just for her.