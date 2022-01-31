Hidden Henley

IN Aston there is a slipway on to the River Thames known as Aston Ferry, which dates as far back as 1785 when there was a ferry across to Hambleden Place at this point.

In Our River, George Leslie says this area was also referred to as the Lady Moor but the derivation is unknown.

On the public footpath at the junction with Aston Lane, there is a dalmatian- illustrated height measure (and a giraffe version close by). Above this is a cricket bat. I cannot think why.