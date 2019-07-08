Father responds well to cancer treatment

A FATHER fighting a rare form of cancer is responding well to treatment.

Nick Dipper, 51, from Highmoor, is said to be going from “strength to strength”.

His wife Lisa says he has begun to regain weight, muscle and stamina as his body has got used to the immunotherapy treatment.

Mr Dipper has cancer in his pharynx, which connects the back of his nose to the back of his mouth.

The treatment is not available on the NHS, so the family needs to raise £140,000 to pay for it.

Mrs Dipper says his doctors are optimistic as a tissue test showed he was 90 per cent likely to respond to the treatment, which helps the body fight the disease.

She said: “Nick has also gone from strength to strength since starting the treatment. He should be rapidly going downhill with seven months left to live but he’s not. He’s gaining weight, he’s gaining muscle, he’s gaining stamina and he’s up and about — virtually back to his old self.”

She said he was due to have a scan yesterday which would indicate how well the treatment was working.

Mrs Dipper said: “We will get the results on Monday but we’ve been told it’s too early to expect miracles.

“We are looking for the cancer to have come to a halt and not got any worse. That in itself would be amazing — any more and we will be ecstatic.

“However, we have to be mindful of a false negative because the test can make the cancer look worse than it actually is because of inflammation.

“But from how he looks the treatment is working wonders. The doctors couldn’t be happier with him.”

The couple, who have three-year-old twin sons, celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Wednesday last week with a meal at the Giggling Squid in Hart Street, Henley.

So far, they have raised more than £125,000, including £3,000 in cheques and cash from readers of the Henley Standard.

Hof’s wine bar and restaurant in Market Place, Henley, is hosting a fund-raiser on July 17 from 7.30pm. Guests will receive a three-course meal with two glasses of wine. There will be also be live music and an auction. Tickets cost £40. To book, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/

teamdipper

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/team-dipper-needs-you