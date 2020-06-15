Road closure

THE good folk of Goring and Woodcote know ... [more]
Monday, 15 June 2020
THE B481 road at Highmoor will be closed for up to five days while a new water main connection is installed.
Limited access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles and residents who live within the closed section of road, subject to the progress of the works
A diversion will be in place via the A4130, A4155 and B481 Peppard Road and vice-versa.
15 June 2020
