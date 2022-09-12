Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Pub music festival

A MINI festival will be held at the Rising Sun in Witheridge Hill next Saturday (September 17).

More than 20 local artists will be performing on two stages and there will be tractor taxis, food vendors, bouncy castles and face painting.

Kate Makin, who has been running the Brakspear pub with her partner and best friend John Bowe since January 2020, said: “It should be an amazing day and will support many local businesses and musicians.”

Tickets cost £10 (under- 12s go free) and can be bought on the door.

Last month, the pub was was named pub of the season by the South Oxfordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

