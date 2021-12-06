Monday, 06 December 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Woodfrey keeps clean sheet as side put on five-star display

Woodfrey keeps clean sheet as side put on five-star display

HENLEY BOYS U12s continued their fine form this season as they made it five wins from five at their latest set of Berks, Bucks and Oxon league matches where they were pitched against Maidenhead, Reading, Windsor, Newbury and Thatcham and Yateley.

Henley started with a 2-0 win against Maidenhead, with Zack Barrass getting the first of a number of goals for him on the day.

The pick of the goals was Jamie Taylor’s “tomahawk” strike in a 3-0 win against Newbury and Thatcham.

Henley played fluid hockey throughout having success down the flanks with Xander Morant being highly productive on the right wing, setting up many of his Henley teammates throughout the day.

Henley rounded off their matches with a 4-0 win against Yateley where Edward Cary scored a hat-trick and Oliver Whale netted his first goal for the club.

At the other end of the pitch, the defence were equally as impressive. Tomas Chamberlain was ably assisted by Hugh Jenkins at the back and on the odd occasion that opposition strikers were given an opportunity on goal, keeper Alex Woolfrey shut them out, to the point that the side recorded five clean sheets.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33