Chief constable to go

THE Thames Valley chief constable will retire in March.

Francis Habgood is to step down after four years in the post and more than 32 years in the police service.

He joined Thames Valley Police in January 2004, having previously worked for West Yorkshire Police for 17 years.

He was an assistant chief constable and spent three months helping to train future chief officers before being promoted to deputy chief constable in October 2008. He took over the top job from Sara Thornton in April 2015.

Mr Habgood, who was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in 2012, said: “I have decided that it is the right time for both me and the force that I retire. I will always love policing and it has been an honour to serve the public.”

The force will advertise for a new chief constable next month and hopes to identify Mr Habgood’s successor by Christmas.