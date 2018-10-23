Hundreds turn out for half marathon

HUNDREDS of runners took part in the 36th Henley half marathon and Henley Standard 10km on Sunday.

About 680 people ran in the main race while more than 200 competed in the shorter challenge, both of which started and finished at Borlase Field next to Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road. They were sent on their way by Glen Lambert, the Mayor of Henley.

The half marathon runners crossed Henley Bridge and completed a circuit up Remenham Church Lane, past the Flower Pot pub at Aston and back via the River Thames towpath. They then followed the 10km route along Marlow Road and up the steep hill on Icehouse Lane at Fawley before returning via Middle and Lower Assendon and Fair Mile.

Arturo Martinez de Murguia, a 27-year-old telecommunications engineer from Lower Caversham, was among the first to return. He came third to winner Matthew Raynor, 15, of Mortimer, and runner-up Matthew Puddy, 28, of Twyford.

The first woman back was Elaina Elzinga, 33, of Sonning, whose husband Jesse, 39, the headmaster of the village's independent Reading Blue Coat School, took part in the main run. Following her were Nikki Fleming, 41, of London, and Laura Alden-Court of Highmoor.

The half marathon, sponsored by Henley investment firm Invesco, was won by Ben Neale, 33, of Tavistock in Devon. Richard Price, 37, of Wootton Road in Henley, who is a member of the Wargrave Runners, came second and Carl Aldridge, 26, of Launceston in Cornwall, came third.

The first female to finish was Chantal Percival, of Greenmore in Woodcote. The 33-year-old, a teacher at Moulsford Preparatory School, was taking part for the third time but had not come first before.

Some of the leading half marathon runners ran further than 13.1 miles as they accidentally followed a loop that was marked out as part of the Bisham Abbey Water Run, a half marathon taking place near Aston around the same time.

Paul Harrison, the president of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, which organised the day, said it was a successful day despite the error and only a few runners were affected.

He said: "The conditions were fantastic and you couldn’t ask for better views. We’ve had so many comments about the beauty of the course, which has to be one of the most scenic in the country.

"The autumn colours are just stunning, which was one advantage of holding it a week later than originally planned, and you just can’t improve on those views along the regatta course and from high up in the hills."

Proceeds, which are yet to be counted, will go to good causes in the community. For the full story and a large selection of photographs, see this week's Henley Standard.