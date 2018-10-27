Ukulele players entertain crowds at Poppy Appeal launch

MUSIC and dancing marked the start of this year’s Poppy Appeal in Henley today (Saturday).

The appeal was officially launched in Market Place when Mayor Glen Lambert buying the first poppy from John Green, chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Henley and Peppard branch.

A crowd of about 40 people gathered to listen to singer Sam Brown and her International Ukulele Club of Sonning Common play songs including Jolene by Dolly Parton and Thirties favourite Bring Me Sunshine.

They also performed Cecilia by Simon & Garfunkel, Ghost Riders in the Sky and Daddy Sang Bass by Johnny Cash, Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walkin’ and Wooden Heart by Elvis Presley.

Mr Green wore an original First World War soldier’s uniform and carried a replica rifle and danced to the music.

Poppy sellers also began collecting from visitors and shoppers.

Appeal organiser Annie Arscott said: “Today marks the next two weeks and the build-up to Remembrance Sunday.

“Henley is very supportive of the Royal British legion and it is trying to raise £50 million this year and the town is quite a big exponent in donating towards that.

“It’s about remembering in your own way - wear the poppy with pride.”

She added: ““The work the legion is doing is as vital and as important today as when it was founded.

“We’re always so well supported by Sam and her ukulele club. They bring a lot of cheer and a bit of dancing.”

The Remembrance parade service will be held on Sunday, November 11 at 11am.

Anyone interested in selling poppies should call Mrs Arscott on 07702 130432 or send an email to anniearscott51@gmail.com

For the full story see next week’s Henley Standard.