Disco night

METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Monday, 05 November 2018
A Halloween disco for children will be held at the Woodclyffe Hall in Wargrave tonight (Friday).
The event has been organised by Wargrave Wolves football club and is for youngsters aged six to 11. It will run at the hall in High Street from 6.30pm to 8pm.
Tickets cost £5 on the door which includes a hot dog.
05 November 2018
