Christmas fair for children

HUNDREDS of children and their families attended a Christmas fair at Robert Piggott Junior School in Wargrave on Saturday.

Attractions included Santa’s grotto, stalls selling gift hampers, festive food, carol singing, a Christmas tree sale and a present-wrapping room for children.

There was also a playroom where youngsters could dip their hands in slime and a “guess the weight of the Christmas cake” competition.

The proceeds will go towards renovating the library and IT suite at Robert Piggott Infant School in Beverley Gardens and new playground equipment at the junior school in School Hill.

Sally Reason, who chairs the schools’ parents’ association, said: “There was a lovely atmosphere.”

