Carols and clothes at Christmas sale in aid of NSPCC

A CHRISTMAS sale held at Phyllis Court Club in Henley raised about £11,000 for the NSPCC.

More than 400 people attended the event, where dozens of stallholders sold clothes, jewellery and beauty products as well as more unusual items such as artificial beehives. There was also a stall selling homemade cakes, jams and other produce.

A choir from Rupert House School in Bell Street sang Christmas carols.

Members of the NSPCC Henley branch committee raffled more than 20 festive hampers they had created. The event was sponsored by estate agent Knight Frank, while Lulu’s Marquees, of Hambleden, provided tables for the stallholders and HOT Moves helped set up the room at the private members’ club.

The sale has been going for more than 10 years. Lucy Montgomery, a member of the organising committee, said: “It was a really good day and a great success. The stallholders were selling an array of fabulous things.

“Thanks to Phyllis Court for hosting and also thank-you to the people of Henley and surrounding area for supporting us. It’s always fun.”