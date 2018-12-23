Living Advent Calendar night 22: Tone Deaf

BAND Tone Deaf performed for an audience of more than 150 people to mark day 22 of the Henley Living Advent Calendar.

The gig took place from an upstairs window overlooking the gardens of Delegate House off Hart Street in Henley last night (Saturday).

The event raised £263 for charity Regatta for the Disabled.

Band member Roy Featherstone entertained on the harmonica and Barry Rosier supported on a cherry-coloured Fender Telecaster electric guitar.

The pair, who both sit on the charity’s committee, sang Blue Suede Shoes by Elvis Presley, Hi-Heel Sneakers by Tommy Tucker, Jingle Bells, You’re My Best Friend by Don Williams, Oh Boy! by Buddy Holly, Get Off of My Cloud by the Rolling Stones and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

When the duo played Jingle Bells, the crowd got involved and sang along to the festive tune.

At the end of the set, the audience called for an encore and the band obliged with a rendition of Let’s Twist Again by Chubby Checker.

A raffle followed, with prizes such as mince pies, chocolate and children’s board games, including Silly Moo and Gooey Louie.

Delegate House had organised a selection of refreshments, including mince pies, chocolate, mulled wine, sausage rolls, smoked salmon on toast, Christmas tree-shaped tortillas, spiced cider, orange squash, quiche and canapés.

Calendar chairman Richard Rodway thanked Carolyn Molyneux for hosting the event.

He said: “I always think Delegate is a quintessential living advent night. Carolyn is always an amazing hostess and it was great to see her garden packed.

“The guys really made it that good, party atmosphere. I believe it is a record for how much money we have made on a Delegate night.”

Mr Rodway also thanked Zeynep Stromfelt, the event partner and manager of Cannelle Medispa in Henley.

Cannelle provided a lucky dip and the prizes included different types of treatments at the spa.

Tonight’s (Sunday’s) performance was due to take place in Falaise Square but will now be held in the town hall at 6.15pm because of wet weather.