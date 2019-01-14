Runaway horses spooked by fireworks

HORSES which escaped in Checkendon and ran across a cricket field may have been spooked by fireworks.

The three animals got out of their field and crossed a road before running on to the pitch in Parkside.

The incident happened on New Year’s Eve when residents say there was a noisy fireworks display in the village.

Jenny Campbell said her own six ponies were spooked by the loud bangs and flashes, causing them to charge around their enclosure.

She said: “Three horses got on to the recreation ground and the cricket pitch. Luckily, we haven’t had too much rain so they have not done as much damage as they could have.

“People work very hard keeping the recreation ground and cricket pitch in a great condition and this was due to someone’s irresponsibility.”

Mrs Campbell, who also owns three dogs and poultry, said she often had to cope with unexpected displays near her home which frightened the animals.

She said the noise from the most recent fireworks made her ponies skittish.

“If only people would be a bit more responsible,” she said. “If you are going to do something like this then warn people. Other people have been saying how frightened their animals were.”

Mrs Campbell backed the Henley Standard’s Ban the Bangs campaign, which called for more use of quiet fireworks and for people to attend official displays rather than stage their own.