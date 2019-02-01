Snowfall causes travel disruption and shuts schools

SCHOOLS in Henley and the surrounding area are closed today (Friday) following heavy snowfall overnight.

Around three to four centimetres fell with light snow showers continuing this morning.

There are delays for commuters with icy roads and Great Western Railway said services could be disrupted until 1pm.

Arriva has cancelled all of its 800 and 850 bus services between High Wycombe and Reading, via Henley, as buses cannot leave its High Wycombe depot due to snow.

The A4130 is partially blocked after a lorry overturned at the B481 roundabout. The road is currently passable but a closure is likely for recovery.

Power has reportedly been lost to homes in Goring.

In Henley Gillotts School, The Henley College, Rupert House, St Mary’s, Badgemore primary and Trinity primary are closed.

Also reporting closures are: Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Sonning Common, Bishopswood Special School and a raft of primary schools including Checkendon, Ewelme, Goring, Kidmore End, Lewknor, Nettlebed, Benson, RAF Benson, Shiplake, South Stoke, Stoke Row and Watlington.

Also closed is Highdown School, The Hill and Emmer Green primary, all in Emmer Green, as well as schools in Caversham including The Heights, St Anne’s, St Martin’s, Thameside Primary, Caversham Park primary and Caversham primary.

In Wokingham Borough there are closures at Blue Coat School in Sonning, Piggott School, Charvil Piggott primary, Robert Piggott junior and infant schools in Wargrave, Sonning Primary and Crazies Hill primary.

Leander Club in Henley is open, although rowers are unable to go out on the water and are instead training in the gym.

Henley Hawks have postponed their game tomorrow (Saturday) against Taunton Titans saying the pitch is unplayable.

The re-arranged fixture will be played on the weekend of February 23/24.

AFC Henley has cancelled all their home fixtures this weekend.

