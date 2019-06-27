Creamery wins second award for organic soft cheese

A CHEESE made in Nettlebed has won a second national award.

Bix, made by the Nettlebed Creamery, was named best organic cheese and scooped gold at the British Cheese Awards.

The triple-cream, mould-ripened soft cheese is named after the village where the herd that produces the milk to make it grazes.

The creamery began making organic cheese in 2015 and now produces three types, Bix, Highmoor and Witheridge.

Farmer Rose Grimond, who began making cheese after converting a barn at Manor Farm into a creamery, said: “We are thrilled with this latest accolade, which we consider to be a testament to the benefits of good animal husbandry, a thriving ecosystem and the nutritional benefits of organic farming.”

Her mother Kate co-owns the farm with her aunt, Lucy Fleming, whose family have owned the Nettlebed Estate since 1901. Julius Longman, chairman of the awards, said: “Congratulations to Nettlebed Creamery for winning best organic cheese for Bix. It’s a great achievement and recognition of the care and attention put into making it and its quality.

“The standard of entries in the awards was very high and we’re very fortunate in this country to have such a great number of dedicated and skilled cheesemakers renowned for their excellence and commitment to quality.”

The awards attracted almost 900 entries from 122 makers in 54 counties across the UK and Ireland.

The cheeses were scored on presentation, texture, aroma, flavour and balance and were awarded either gold, silver or bronze medals.

Bix was named best soft white at last year’s awards while at the World Cheese Awards in 2017 the creamery won a supergold award for another of its cheeses, St Bartholomew.