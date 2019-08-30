Calling for new players

NEW players are wanted to join Henley Rugby Club’s social sides in time for the new season.

The club wants to hear from anyone who is interested in giving the game a try or from those wanting to pull their boots back on after a few years away.

The Vikings are the third team and will play in Berks Bucks and Oxon 2 North this season while the Vultures, for those aged over-35, will play in both the Surrey Vets League and mid-week Oxfordshire Vets Cup.

Both teams will be overseen by former director of rugby Rob Heginbotham and former captain Mark Venner will help with training and on-field organisation.

Club stalwarts Howard Saward and David Lewis, the former chairman of the Henley Wanderers club, will also be closely involved on match days.

Head of playing administration Aubrey Doran is pleased to have got an experienced group together to run the community side of the club this season.

He said: “We have had a couple of difficult seasons with our Vikings side in particular, but as part of our five-year plan which was launched at the start of 2019, the club has decided very clearly that community rugby is a crucial part of our rugby offer at the club and so we are putting additional resource behind them this year."

A new end of season community tour for the Vikings and Vultures will also be organised. Younger players (under 35) who play regularly for the Vikings will receive a subsidy to go on this.

Heginbotham, who is also a former Hawks captain, said: “The rugby tour is a key part of a social and community rugby season and whilst the Vultures have toured regularly in recent years, we have not had a community and social tour for many years. They play a vital role in building team spirit and camaraderie.

“We hope that we have put together the most exciting community rugby package in the Thames Valley for players young and old — so the message is that you are all welcome at Dry Leas where there will be plenty of rugby and fun this season.”

For more information and to join, call (01491) 574499 or email rob@theheggers.com