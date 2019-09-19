Travellers moved off common land

TRAVELLERS were moved off public land at Peppard yesterday (Wednesday) just hours after they set up camp.

Seven caravans and a number of additional cars pitched up at the top common off the B481, near the village primary school, at about 10am.

The school cancelled its PE lessons, which are usually held on the common, and only allowed children to play within the school grounds at break time.

Residents and parish councillors alerted the police and the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators, which is responsible for the site.

It is understood that the conservators successfully obtained an emergency court order requiring the travellers to leave immediately.

Witnesses say they departed amicably under police supervision at about 7pm.