THEATRE ROW OVER CHILDREN’S PANTO

A POPULAR children’s Christmas pantomime could be facing the axe.

Henley Children’s Theatre has had an annual booking at the Kenton Theatre over the festive period for almost half a century.

Now the New Street venue says it wants to extend the run of its own professional show and move the children’s panto to February.

But Muffin Hurst, who runs the children’s theatre, called this a “slap in the face” for one of the theatre’s oldest

customers.

She says moving her panto is not feasible as the festive season is over in February and there are not as many visiting family members in town to see the show.

This year’s booking is unaffected but Ms Hurst says she has been offered a shortened four-day slot next year with no Christmas booking thereafter.

“They want to take my week,” she said. “They want to extend and use the Christmas holidays because, of course, there’s going to be more potential audiences around then but at the same time that’s when my kids are available and able to perform and there’s not the audience around.”

She asked why the Kenton couldn’t start its panto run earlier as other local theatres, such as the Hexagon in Reading and the Wycombe Swan, did.

Ms Hurst said: “It’s all very well the Kenton saying they want to extend their run but the bottom line is money. They think they will make more money for the theatre by staging their own production. That’s obviously the crux of it.

“What can I do? They could charge me more but that would have a knock-on effect on my ticket prices. I think it is short-sighted because it’s putting a death knell on children.”

Henley Children’s Theatre was founded in 1969 by Ms Hurst’s grandmother Flavia Pickworth and has stayed in the family ever since. It now caters for about 110 children.

Ms Hurst, who lives in Hambleden, said she had been contacted by two previous chairmen of the theatre trustees who had told her they were “appalled” at the plans to move her panto.

“We would have thought perhaps Henley Children’s Theatre would come first,” she said.

“I get the feeling that some of the trustees understand the impact of what we do as a group but perhaps there are some that don’t.

“I think that perhaps it has been underestimated by one or two people just how much it means to our town and the next generation coming through.”

Ms Hurst said she would be “hugely disappointed” if the children’s panto didn’t happen.

“I have always been proud of grandmother’s legacy,” she said. “It would be lovely to see it going on and on because it makes people happy.”

Ms Hurst said she understood the theatre needed a balance of amateur and professional productions but added: “If they didn’t get their regular bookings from their amateur productions they would be a bit stuck so they shouldn’t slap us in the face.”

This year’s children’s show, Puss in Boots, will run from December 30 to January 4 while the theatre’s own production, Sleeping Beauty, will run from December 13 to 28.

Ms Hurst said: “The meeting I had last week they said they were going to squash my week next year.

“I had said I would compromise and could squash it into five days and at the moment I think they are saying four.”

She said some people had been coming to the children’s panto for decades as it was charming to see the youngsters on stage.

“The children love the classes they do with me on the Saturday but getting up on stage and performing is essential to what we do.

“We have propelled so many local children into careers where they have used the skills they acquired with us and I think it would be denying them that opportunity.

“We’re all beginning to understand the performing arts especially are important and integral to a child’s education so what you’re doing is taking that away from them.

“There was no other pantomime in Henley until we came along. The theatre seats 240 and sometimes we have a full house and it’s 80 per cent full on average.

“It’s a show for everyone and I keep the ticket prices low even though I’m charged more than any other user.”

Ms Hurst said she could reach a sensible compromise with the Kenton.

“I really don’t want to have ill feeling,” she said. “I have tried to do the very best of what the theatre has asked of me and hope to stay in that vein but, yes, I am upset at the treatment I’ve received.”

Christopher Tapp, who chairs the theatre’s board of trustees, said: “