Police appeal for missing woman

POLICE are appealing for help in tracing a woman reported missing from Henley.

Hannah Gibbs, 37, was last seen at an address in Gainsborough Road, Henley, at around 7.15pm yesterday (Sunday).

She is described as white, around 5ft to 5ft 1in tall with below shoulder length dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, but no other clothing details are known.

She has a cross tattoo on the back of her neck, and the names ‘Joshua’ tattooed on one wrist and ‘Jessica’ on the other wrist.

Inspector Angela Murray, based at Abingdon police station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Hannah’s welfare, and I am urging anybody who believes they have seen her or knows of her whereabouts now to contact police.

“You can do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190318762.

“Hannah, if you see this message, please get in touch with police or your family, who are concerned for you. You are in no trouble, but we want to ensure that you are safe.”