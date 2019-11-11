Residents gather at town hall to observe Armistice Day

COUNCIL staff and residents gathered outside the town hall in Henley to mark Armistice Day.

The event was overseen by retired paratrooper Carlo Sisi of the Royal British Legion and observed by dozens of people in Market Place.

Mr Sisi served for a total of 35 years and spent the majority of his time in airborne services, while his last four years in the Army was in explosive ordnance disposal.

The Last Post was played by Stuart Henderson, from Reading, who has been performing this duty for 10 years.

Visitors observed a two-minute silence under Royal British Legion flags, with poppy wreaths on the steps of the town hall from local clubs and organisations.

Also in attendance was deputy mayor David Eggleton, town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward and Duncan Carter, the vicar at Holy Trinity Church.

Mr Henderson, who spent 25 years in the Scots Guards, said: “It is a huge honour every time I am asked to come here.

“Liz Jones [finance officer at Henley town council] was my accountant when I left the Army and I was pursuing full-time employment in music.

“She knew I was ex-military and asked me if I would take part. It is always a lovely turnout and very well observed.

“It was also nice to see people stop when they were in their cars as well.”

