Ukulele band bring festive feeling to Living Advent Calendar launch

THIS year’s Living Advent Calendar programme was launched at the Kenton Theatre on Wednesday evening.

Students at The Henley College entertained the audience at the historic venue, while local ukulele band Pure Fluke performed their version of Fairytale of New York.

This is the ninth edition of the festive schedule and will see 24 events at 24 different venues from December 1 to 24.

The initiative was inspired by a similar event in Stockholm and was the first of its kind in Britain when it was launched by Julie Perigo in 2011.

This year’s charities include the Chiltern Centre, Headway Thames Valley, Henley Music School and Regatta for the Disabled.

A different cause will benefit from each night and this year H Cafe, Spice Merchant and Thamesfield Care Home have been selected as new venues.

Richard Rodway, event organiser, has been overseeing the Living Advent Calendar for six years.

Mr Rodway said: “This year, we have a team of four people who co-ordinate, marshal and organise collections. While it is a small team, it is about this idea of people trying to take ownership of their own night.

“Amidst all of the doom and gloom in the world at the moment, now more so than ever it is important that all parts of Henley come together to spread lots of festive cheer, enjoy some fabulous fun and entertaining performances.

“The success of the event and how warmly it has been received is best demonstrated by how many towns up and down the land follow and copy this formula.

“We are a special town with some special venues and some talented people doing great work. It is a town that punches well above its weight in each and every way.

“When we all come together, it creates some special occasions.”

The launch event was attended by councillor Ken Arlett, the Mayor of Henley, and the guest list included representatives from the different charities which will benefit from this year’s schedule.

Students at The Henley College gave a sample of their upcoming production of A Chorus Line, which will be performed at Rotherfield village hall from December 11 to 14.

They were followed by Pure Fluke, who have been well received at previous performances during the Living Advent Calendar.