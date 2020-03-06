Friday, 06 March 2020

Missing man found

A MAN from Henley who was reported missing has been found.

Robin Auld, 82, was located "safe and well", said Thames Valley Police.

Mr Auld was last seen at 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday) in Portland Road, in the Notting Hill area of London.

He had left London to travel towards Henley.

The force thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

