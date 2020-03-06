Missing man found

Man, 84, leaps for joy at surprise party to celebrate 21st birthday
Friday, 06 March 2020
A MAN from Henley who was reported missing has been found.
Robin Auld, 82, was located "safe and well", said Thames Valley Police.
Mr Auld was last seen at 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday) in Portland Road, in the Notting Hill area of London.
He had left London to travel towards Henley.
The force thanked the public and the media for their assistance.
06 March 2020
POLL: Have your say