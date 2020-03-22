Sunday, 22 March 2020

Coronavirus latest: Phyllis Court closes clubhouse and fitness centre

A PRIVATE members’ club in Henley has closed its clubhouse and fitness centre until further notice in a bid to help halt the spread of coronavirus.

Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road, took the decision after the Government told the public to avoid large gatherings and to socially distance themselves from others.    

From tomorrow (Monday), the club will launch a takeaway service as well as pre-prepared meals, food, drinks and provisions for collection and delivery.

A club statement said: “We are extremely sad to announce the temporary closure of the clubhouse and fitness centre.

“The health and well-being of our Members, staff and guests is our utmost priority.”

