Coronavirus latest: Phyllis Court closes clubhouse and fitness centre

10km won by woman for first time
A WOMAN won this year’s Goring 10km race for the ... [more]
Sunday, 22 March 2020
A PRIVATE members’ club in Henley has closed its clubhouse and fitness centre until further notice in a bid to help halt the spread of coronavirus.
Phyllis Court Club, off Marlow Road, took the decision after the Government told the public to avoid large gatherings and to socially distance themselves from others.
From tomorrow (Monday), the club will launch a takeaway service as well as pre-prepared meals, food, drinks and provisions for collection and delivery.
A club statement said: “We are extremely sad to announce the temporary closure of the clubhouse and fitness centre.
“The health and well-being of our Members, staff and guests is our utmost priority.”
22 March 2020
More News:
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say