Train services reduced to reflect advice against non-essential travel

TRAIN services on the Henley to Twyford branch line have been reduced from today (Monday) in response to the Government’s advice against non-essential travel.

Great Western Railway has introduced a new timetable which it says prioritises key routes essential for people who are continuing to deliver vital services as the UK responds to the coronavirus outbreak.

A reduced service with amended timings is also running between Slough and Windsor, Maidenhead and Marlow/Bourne End and West Ealing and Greenford.

The new timetable will be in operation seven days a week until further notice.

Vernon Everitt, managing director, customers, communication and technology at GWR wrote to members of the Henley Trains group, urging them not to travel unless its “absolutely essential.”

He said: “The number of people using our services has fallen dramatically but we need even more of you to stop travelling.

“This is critical to fighting the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), protecting the NHS and maintaining safe and reliable transport for health, logistics and other critical workers. Making non-essential journeys risks lives.

“Please only travel if your journey is absolutely essential. If you do travel, follow the expert advice on hand washing and other health measures. We are operating reduced services and closing a number of stations so that we can keep things running for critical workers.”

He added: “Please continue to help our hardworking staff and maintain this action in the weeks and months ahead.”

Individual journeys can be checked on www.gwr.com/travel-updates/check-your-journey

Bus companies are also running amended services.

Reading Buses, which runs the Henley bus services (151, 152 and 153), is running a reduced Saturday service during the week.

Thames Travel buses (X38, X39 and X40) River Rapids will be running a reduced Saturday service during the week. Arriva buses timetables remain unchanged.