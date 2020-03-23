Monday, 23 March 2020

Disability charity closes centre in response to pandemic

Coronavirus latest: Disability charity closes centre in response to coronavirus

THE Chiltern Centre in Henley closed its doors on Saturday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre, off Greys Road, offers a range of care services to young people aged 16 to 30 with learning disabilities.

While respite homes were not mentioned in the new government guidelines which closed pubs, clubs, restaurants and gyms on Friday night the disability charity made the decision to cease all visits in order to safeguard the young people that the centre supports, as well as the staff team. 

Paul Barrett, chair of trustees of the centre said: “The decision to close the centre has been a very tough one - the service we provide to young people is not only hugely important for their health and social well being, it also provides a vital break for their parents and families.

“Closing the centre will have a big impact on the lives of the families we support but we must all make hard decisions in the face of this devastating virus. Ensuring the safety of both our young people and our team is imperative at this time and we feel that closing is the only responsible way forward at this juncture.

“We will be reviewing the decision on a regular basis taking into consideration the safety of the people we support as well as all government guidance. We have spoken to all the families impacted by this and are pleased to say that they have been supportive of the decision.”

 

 

