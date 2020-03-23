Monday, 23 March 2020

Coronavirus latest: Regatta conducting ‘contingency planning’ in response to pandemic

Regatta to ‘engage with community’ on addition of sixth day

HENLEY Royal Regatta is continuing to evaluate its options and conduct contingency planning in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel Grist, the regatta’s secretary and chief executive, said last week that preparations for this year’s event were continuing as normal.

In a statement today (Monday) the regatta said: “The committee of management of Henley Royal Regatta has been actively monitoring and responding to the coronavirus situation since the outbreak of covid-19, working closely with the relevant authorities and following all Government guidance. 

“We continue to do so, and the following considerations are uppermost in our evaluations: the health and safety of our staff, contractors, suppliers, members, competitors, coaches, volunteers and spectators; wider public health and our role in society’s efforts to slow the spread of covid-19.

“As the situation develops, we continue to evaluate options, as well as conduct contingency planning.  In our decision-making, we will act responsibly, in the best interests of wider society. We will keep our members and the rowing community updated.  

“In the meantime, following recent government recommendations, regatta HQ is now staffed with a limited team onsite, with the rest of our business operations taking place through remote working.”

 

 

