Coronavirus latest: Strict new measures introduced to curb spread

HENLEY is waking up to life under lockdown after strict new measures were announced by Boris Johnson last night (Monday) to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said people should leave home only to exercise once a day, travel to and from work where "absolutely necessary", shop for essential items and to fulfil any medical or care needs.

He also ordered the immediate closure of shops selling non-essential goods.

The virus has claimed 335 lives as of yesterday.

In Henley, many shops had already closed following Friday’s announcement that bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants must shut and others, including stationer Paperchase, outdoor clothing and equipment specialist Mountain Warehouse and fashion stores Cecilia Quinn, Mint Velvet and Joules had already shut.

Shops that are exempt from the ban included supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, petrol stations, post offices, banks, newsagents, and pet shops.

Others allowed to remain open include shops in hospitals, laundrettes and corner shops.

Takeaways are allowed to to continue business.

Henley Royal Regatta, the Henley Festival and Rewind, Henley’s biggest summer events, are currently scheduled to take place.

For the full story, see this week’s Henley Standard.