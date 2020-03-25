Volunteers help people during lockdown

VOLUNTEERSin Henley have delivered food and other essential items to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

They are part of the Henley Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group, which is co-ordinating efforts to keep people across the town supplied.

The group has about 2,000 members and has divided the town into areas, each covering about 80 households.

Many of the people who are receiving the ongoing deliveries are self-isolating to avoid contracting the virus.

Some have other health conditions, which make them vulnerable to the disease, and have decided to stay at home and rely on the generosity of the volunteersto keep them supplied.

Pamela Cook, 51, of Kings Road, is helping people by doing their shopping.

She said: “I’m helping because I can and I think it’s a great thing to be doing. I’m conscious a lot of people in the community don’t know each other as well as they should.

“This is a great way of giving people support and a lot of them are really grateful. We’ve had lots of calls from people saying ‘thank you, it’s really nice we have support’.

“I think people are really happy to know that we are around but they’re worried about the future.”

