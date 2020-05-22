Recycling plant extends opening hours

THE Oakley Wood recycling plant near Benson is extending its opening hours next week.

It will begin operating from 8am to 5pm on Tuesday, May 26 in line with Oxfordshire County Council’s decision to extend opening hours at its recycling centres.

The new hours apply seven days a week but the plant will still close at 4pm during the bank holiday weekend.

Late-night opening on Thursdays and the acceptance of trailers and hire vans remain suspended.

The county council asks residents to observe social distancing of two metres at all times and follow instructions by site teams and traffic marhals to ensure safety.

Vehicle numbers and parking bays are reduced and once the maximum is reached the site will operate on a one in, one out basis.

It will continue to charge people who bring non-household waste and this will be by contactless card payment only.

Site teams will only provide guidance and will not help people unload their waste.

Only one person is permitted to exit their vehicle unless it is to remove a heavy load which would otherwise be unsafe to remove.

Residents who are vulnerable or showing symptoms of coronavirus should not visit the plant.