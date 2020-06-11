Festival to hold two-hour streamed concert

HENLEY Festival will hold a two-hour virtual concert on its website.

Billed as “The Digital Edition” it will take place on Sunday, July 12 on what would have been the final of this year’s festival before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pop star Will Young, soul singer Beverley Knight and comedian Rory Bremner, who will be interviewed by cricket commentatorDavid Gower, will perform from the Hurley House Hotel from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Jazz musician Joe Stilgoe and classical pianist Hao Zi Yoh are also included in the line-up and the concert will be streamed on the festival’s website.

Young will perform some of his classic hits including Love Revolution, Joy and Light My Fire, while Knight will perform a short, 40 minute concert of her top hits.

Young said: “It’s a pleasure to be able use a home filmed show, the band and I have been working on during lockdown for Henley, a place I’ve performed in and loved. I grew up not too far from there, so it is almost a virtual home-town show.”

Gower said: “As a guest in previous years I have grown to love the atmosphere and diversity of the many talents on show at the Henley Festival so it is a great pleasure to add a little something back with this year’s digital event”

Festival chief executive Nick Mattingley said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer a digital version of Henley Festival for 2020 with some of the UK’s best loved performers. This is a wonderful opportunity for people to experience the festival from the comfort of their homes.”

The show will be available via TicketCo TV, a pay-per-view virtual streaming service.

It was launched during lockdown to help event organisers. TicketCo enables promoters and venues to book performance artists and to broadcast exclusive pay-per-view events via the internet on their own TV channel. Digital tickets can be sold for the virtual events via The TicketCo app.

Paul Carey, key account manager at TicketCo TV, said: “Henley Festival is a respected, premium event that is a highlight of the season. We are proud to have formed a partnership based on innovation and a huge desire to engage with audiences. We are looking forward to helping take the Henley Festival to a global audience via TicketCo TV.”

The festival is also hosting a three-night Car Park Party with a “drive-in” comedy, karaoke, and theatre event in partnership with TicketCo and the Coalition Agency prior to the virtual show.

It will be held on Lion Meadow from Thursday to Saturday, July 9 to 11 and is supported by Henley Royal Regatta.

It will include a production of Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain by the Birmingham Stage Company, acts supplied by the Comedy Store and a sing-a-long concert by the Massaoke Band.

All ticket sales will help to support the not-for-profit festival to continue in 2021.

They start at £10.10 each for the digital concert and are available at henley-festival.co.uk