Friday, 07 August 2020

Charlie to have cancer scan

A BOY fighting cancer for the third time has returned to Mexico for a scan to see if his latest treatment has worked.

Charlie Ilsley, 13, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green, underwent three weeks of a new form of immunotherapy, known as CAR-T cell treatment, in Mexico City last month. He flew home after an MRI scan revealed no new growth since his last scan in March.

Charlie, who currently has no symptoms, flew back to Mexico with his parents, Mark and Toni, on Wednesday and was due to have a follow-up scan today (Friday).

He was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 and now has a tumour on his spine.

