Race to be replaced by new hill challenge

RUNNERS are being invited to take on the new “Icehouse Hill Challenge” in Henley from next month.

The event has been organised by the Rotary Clubs of Henley and Henley Bridge following the cancellation of this year’s Henley half marathon and 10km, which they organise, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The clubs are challenging runners to complete a 3.4- mile section of the half marathon course at any time between September 1 and October 11 and to submit their times.

The results will be published in the Henley Standard, which supports the event.

Donations to Sue Ryder, this year’s chosen charity, will be welcome.

The route starts at the foot of Icehouse Lane, opposite the entrance to Toad Hall garden centre in Marlow Road.

Runners should start by the large chestnut tree and “beware riders” sign and then make their way up the hill, around the small triangle of land next to Fawley Church and then back down again.

The increase in elevation from the start to the church is about 345ft (105m) There will not be any marshalling, facilities or chip timing.

The clubs say the challenge is a bit of fun where you can prove how fit you are while helping a charity.

Peter Wilkinson, a member of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, said: “Runners can treat this as part of their training, enter into the spirit of it and donate.”

The clubs warn participants that the roads are narrow and do not advise running in large groups or in poor light.

The half marathon, which was due to be held on October 11, was cancelled in June for the first time in its 38-year history. The clubs said the uncertainty over rules relating to mass gatherings had forced them to act.

Hundreds of runners typically take part in the race and accompanying 10km, which start and finish in Borlase Field, next to Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road.

Next year’s races are scheduled for Sunday, October 10. To enter, visit henleyhalfmarathon.org

Submit your times to

icehousehillchallenge@

gmail.com along with your gender, age and anything else of interest, such as running with dog/children etc.

For more information. visit https://henleyrotary.club/

icehouse-hill-challenge.html