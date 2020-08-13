Pub set to re-open under new management

A PUB in Henley will re-open next month for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown under new management.

David Thompson is taking on the tenancy for The Little Angel in Remenham Lane, which will open on September 4, becoming the third manager in 18 months.

It was previously managed by Ben Bass, who joined in September last year with more than 20 years’ experience working in pubs.

The Little Angel re-opened in February 2019 after a month-long refurbishment, which saw the interior and the conservatory redesigned. The restaurant, bar and lounge area were also changed.

At the time, it was managed by Andrew Wagstaff, who served in the Army Air Corps before working in pubs.

Mr Thompson is moving into his new role after three years in charge of the Belgian Arms in Holyport.

He said: “We can’t wait to open the doors and get The Little Angel open again. Running the Belgian Arms has been such a positive experience and I’m keen to build on the success of that with The Little Angel.

“We want to make The Little Angel a place where people can drop in any time of the day, but really keep the pub feel to it. We’ll be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, or for those just wanting a quick coffee or pint.”

The new breakfast offering will be available from September 5 and will include a buffet option with cereal, fresh fruit and full English.

The Little Angel used to form part of Brakspear’s managed house portfolio, but the operator decided to move the pub back to tenancy, which it has also done with the Crown in Playhatch.

There will be taster evenings at the Henley pub, where customers are invited to meet staff and give their thoughts on the food and drink pairings.

Mr Thompson added: “We’ve done several of these at the Belgian Arms and they always sell out. Everyone loves a trying new flavours and finding out more about the food their eating, and a glass of good wine is always popular.”