School collects mountain of goodies for food bank

PARENTS and pupils at Rupert House School in Henley have once again given generously to the town’s food bank.

The independent school in Bell Street typically organises a collection for Nomad to mark the Harvest festival but this was not possible this year due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Instead, the Friends of Rupert House asked for donations to ensure the food bank was stocked up in time for Christmas.

Dozens of boxes and bags filled with new toys, games and gifts for children as well as food, treats and toiletries were donated.

Sarah Morbey, of Remenham Hill, who chairs the Friends and whose daughter Edith is in year 1, said: “We asked Nomad what they needed the most and because it was nearly Christmas we asked if it would be okay to include toys. We received hundreds of items — everyone was so generous.

“I hope it means families in need will have a much better Christmas.

“The school is very keen on fostering kindness and equality and the more we can do to help, the better. It’s really important to teach the children good lessons about giving to others. Many of them will be in a fortunate position where they will never need to use a food bank, so they should appreciate that they are privileged and do what they can to help others.”

The food bank, which is based at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, has experienced a huge rise in demand during the pandemic.

From March to October, it delivered 955 food parcels, compared with 197 during the same period last year. In June, the parents of year 2 children at Rupert House gathered books, baking supplies and colouring pencils and donated 24 bags to Nomad.

Tim Prior, Nomad’s youth and family team manager. said: “We are really grateful for the donations. It was a really generous amount of food and toys and we have received so many donations from lots of different people — it has been quite overwhelming this year.

“Christmas is normally a busy time of the year for us anyway and we deliver food parcels to families. It is hugely appreciated by them.”