County set to increase council tax by three per cent with government blessing

OXFORDSHIRE County Council could increase its share of the council tax bill by 2.99 per cent from April 1.

The authority’s cabinet approved the rise on Tuesday and the final decision will be made at the annual budget-setting meeting on February 9.

One per cent of the increase would be spent on adult social care under national rules and the other 1.99 per cent would be part of the basic council tax rise.

Council leader Ian Hudspeth said: “Protecting and investing in frontline services is our priority as we seek to become ever more efficient as an organisation while providing high-quality key services during the pandemic and beyond.

“Budget pressures mean we will have to continue to find ways to save money while protecting frontline services — moving services online, where appropriate, and generating more income.

“In late November, the Government announced it would once again give councils the flexibility to raise council tax by an additional three per cent over the next two years to help pay for adult social care services. This is on top of a maximum 1.99 per cent ‘core’ council tax that can be charged.

“We have chosen to propose levying one per cent of that precept. This will allow us to make small investments in key priority areas, such as our youth offer.

“However, given the level of remaining uncertainties, including around covid-19, we will continue to take a cautious and measured approach towards managing our budgets. We are very conscious that the need for extra funding has to be balanced against the pressures on residents’ incomes during the pandemic.

“This is not an easy time financially, or otherwise, for businesses, residents and families.”

Councillor David Bartholomew, the council’s cabinet member for finance, said: “While government rules permit an additional three per cent council tax rise for adult social care on top of the basic council tax, we are very mindful of residents’ household budgets as they seek to manage their daily lives in these challenging times. We are proposing to levy just one per cent of the adult social care precept, which leaves us able to plan on the basis of levying the remaining two per cent for the 2022/23 financial year, if needed.

“Such principles will always be at the fore of our thinking and judgements. We believe we have struck the right balance this year.

“Whether dealing with the effects of a pandemic or otherwise, we have a responsibility to manage the money in a careful and measured way.”