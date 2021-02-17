Former Hawks player to launch new gym with wife

A NEW gym is to open in Henley town centre.

F45 Training will be run by Jack and Gemma Shaylor, who have taken over a unit at the new Gardiner Place development, formerly known as Market Place Mews.

The couple, from Nettlebed, already have a franchise in Reading and will employ five people.

Mr Shaylor, 36, is a former Henley Hawks scrum half and his wife works in marketing for Microsoft. They have two children, Bonnie, three, and Lulu, one.

The couple are currently fitting out the gym, which is in a ground-floor unit next to wine merchant Majestic, and will open it when the government coronavirus guidelines allow.

Mr Shaylor said: “Health and fitness have been a huge part of my life since childhood.

“I became a fitness instructor more than 15 years ago and have a sport science degree and a master’s degree in physiotherapy. I have also played sport throughout that time.”

He spent 12 years in pharmaceuticals, working for GlaxoSmithKline and Johnson & Johnson, before realising a long-time ambition when he launched F45 Training in Reading last year.

He says he is passionate about making exercise accessible to people of all abilities and wants the gym to be a welcoming environment.

Mr Shaylor said: “So many people force themselves to go to the gym and see it as a chore.

“I want to help educate people on how to train effectively and inspire them to realise their potential and enjoy movement in a social environment.

“Lockdown has been a challenge mentally and physically for many people so when we open our doors we want people to feel a sense of unity again as well as having a cool new studio to safely sweat it out in.

“Health has never been more important than it is now and the pandemic has really highlighted the benefits of being fit and healthy.

“With people locked away at home and struggling to self-motivate, we hope they will be chomping at the bit to get back to a gym and start exercising.

“I think people will be keen and we proved that we are safe with our Reading gym.

“We were allowed to be open in tier 3 last time, so we hope the Government sticks by that and makes gyms one of the first businesses able to re-open. The format for F45 workouts has adapted really well to socially distanced training and with other measures in place like temperature checking and hand sanitising, it is a safe place to train.”

The ‘F’ in F45 stands for “Functional” training, which involves a mix of workouts styles to suit every individual.

Mr Shaylor said: “I have tried and tested many kinds of fitness training and I am convinced that F45 Training’s combination of functional everyday movements, circuits and high-intensity interval training makes it the single-best fitness methodology available for the vast majority of individuals.”

The couple met at Leeds University and moved to Henley 15 years ago and then to Nettlebed seven years ago. They were married at Bix Manor in 2015.

Mrs Shaylor, 35, said: “A gym has always been a dream for us. We met at university and started training together from quite an early stage in our relationship. Jack is a very fit bloke and I’m not particularly sporty but do like training.

“I have always felt passionate about my health and fitness, especially during my pregnancies.

“Jack and I have trained together for years and that’s why we fell in love with the concept of F45.

“Some gyms can feel intimidating but with F45 you don’t get that and for me that is crucial.”