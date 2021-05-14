Ceremony to mark centenary of Legion

A WREATH will be laid on the steps of Henley town hall tomorrow (Saturday) to mark the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Royal British Legion.

The Henley and Peppard branch of the charity will be recreating the moment when the national body was formed with the ceremony, which will begin at 9am, in line with current coronavirus restrictions.

A commemoration service will be held in St Mary’s Church at noon, conducted by Fr Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham.

Four legion standards will be present. The Henley branch standard will be presented by president John Green, the Peppard standard by Col Nicholas Launders, the Henley Army cadets’ standard by CSgt Jamie Forehand and the Dunkirk Veterans’ standard by James Nelson.

Henley Mayor and Mayoress Ken and Dorothy Arlett, Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, branch chairman Anne Evans and branch patron Lt Cl Peter Blaker will also be in attendance.

Everyone is welcome to attend the service and is asked to arrive in good time to be sure of a place.

Mrs Evans said: “The Royal British Legion was formed in the aftermath of the First World War when on May 15, 1921, a wet and dreary day, a small number of ex-servicemen walked to the Cenotaph war memorial in London’s Whitehall.

“As Big Ben struck 9am, four men representing societies that for three years had been rivals laid a wreath at the base of the memorial.

“On that wreath were the badges of the four organisations that came together to fight the injustices faced by those returning home after service and would officially amalgamate to form the British Legion in 2021.

“From the beginning we campaigned for fair treatment of those who had given so much for their country during the war and provided much-needed welfare support and comradeship to millions.”