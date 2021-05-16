Don’t cut grass, eat cake instead

A VOLUNTEER with the Henley Toad Patrol is baking garden-themed cupcakes to raise money for equipment.

Nicola Taylor, who is a baker, is selling boxes of six for £10 with a donation from each one going to the group.

She has designed the cakes to support the national No Mow May initiative in which green spaces are left to grow wild so that small flowers can grow and create an environment to support insects such as bees.

Ms Taylor, who is also a member of HOT (Henley-on-Thames) WI, said: “Wildlife in our country is always under threat from people and No Mow May is a great way for each household to do their bit.”

More than 6,000 toads were saved by the toad patrol this year.

The group helps with the annual migration of amphibians from the Culden Faw Estate to the other side of the A4155 Marlow Road to a pond where they spawn.

The creatures are collected at a temporary barrier alongside the road, which the group installs, before using buckets to transport their catch. Only two volunteers were present at the same time to comply with the coronavirus restrictions.

To order the cakes, visit Nicola Baker bakes on Facebook or call 07484 864569. Delivery is possible in Henley if for a surprise treat.