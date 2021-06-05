Staying afloat with fashion brand

A BOAT hire firm has launched a new clothing range as it navigates its way out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hobbs of Henley, which was closed for much of the last year due to the government lockdown restrictions, is selling T-shirts and hooded tops made from recycled cotton.

The unisex garments feature a circular design depicting a boat as well as the word “Henley” and the year 1870, which was when Hobbs of Henley was founded.

Managing director Jonathan Hobbs and his wife Suzy, the firm’s business development manager, had discussed launching a clothing line for years.

Mrs Hobbs said: “It is something we often get asked about by customers who see our staff in uniform.

“Covid closed us down for most of last year so it gave us that time to think and we decided to have clothing that customers can buy and take away with them as a memory of their day.”

The couple, who live in Stoke Row and have three children, worked with Vessel Design on the look and Firefly Merchandise, of Station Road, Henley, to produce the garments.

Mrs Hobbs said: “We wanted the design to be something circular and we did a lot of market research and looked at what we thought would appeal in Henley.

“We looked at surf clothing because it’s the type of thing you would buy on a trip to Cornwall and the style has a similar theme to what we wanted to create.

“We wanted something that represents Hobbs, Henley and the river and I don’t think there are many things like this that can act as a souvenir of a visit to the town.

“The design is clever and gives a subtle nod to us with the 1870 without being a ‘Hobbs of Henley’ T-shirt or hoodie so it has a much broader appeal. It is quite classy, subtle and inoffensive and I am pretty sure it will appeal to every generation and sex. Even our kids think they’re cool.”

The couple wanted the clothes to be environmentally sustainable.

Mrs Hobbs said: “It was important for us to do our bit and ensure what we produce is sustainable as we care about the environment.

“The clothes are made from 100 per cent recycled cotton with recycled plastic and the quality is beautiful — the material is so incredibly soft. The quality will speak for itself.” The T-shirt comes in grey, white, baby pink and navy and costs £25 while the hooded top comes in teal, lilac and navy and costs £45.

A donation of £1 from every garment sold will be made to the River Thames Society, a conservation charity.

Mrs Hobbs said: “Initially we will work out what sizes and colours are popular and if it is successful we will look to launch online next year and to expand the range. We also want to try to tap into local shops.” This is the latest attempt by the company to diversify following the launch of Mr Hobbs Gin in May 2017. Mrs Hobbs said: “I think what we have all learnt from covid is the need to take a minute to think and, in our case, try to do things a bit better as a company and look at ways we can expand.

“I know everyone talks about pivoting but you can’t stand still, you have got to think of new things and evolve.

“Even before covid we were heavily reliant on the weather and that is always very challenging.

“I think the success of the gin has given us the confidence to do this and think of other things. To build a sub-brand was a bit of a risk as we didn’t know how it was going to be perceived as an old, established boat business and now people are looking at us as more than just boats, which is great.”

Mrs Hobbs said the pandemic had been a challenge for the business but it benefitted from government grants and used the furlough scheme.

The company is hoping that the lockdown restrictions are eased as planned on June 21 in time for the summer season.

She said: “We expect the self-drive boats to do fine this summer and, hopefully, when all the restrictions are eased, people will hire the bigger boats.

“We have six new electric boats coming from Holland, although we have had a few teething problems due to Brexit and having to pay customs and there is also a backlog.

“Some of our staff were furloughed but we are all back now so we are fully functioning. Staff are all taking lateral flow tests twice a week to give our customers that peace of mind.”

Hobbs will launch a pop-up shop at its boatyard, off Station Road, tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday which will run every weekend throughout the summer on dry days.

It will also be selling soaps created by Frankie and prints and cards by Henley artist Kirsten Jones.