Festival chief defends use of fireworks

THE Henley Festival will continue to use fireworks despite a call to try modern alternatives.

Henley Town Council has adopted a new policy which encourages event organisers to use drones and light displays instead of traditional fireworks.

It was prompted by Councillor Donna Crook who was concerned about the effect of noisy displlays on pets, wildlife and vulnerable people, such as those with autism.

The five-day festival, which this year runs from September 15 to 19, holds a firework display on every evening after all the main acts have finished.

Chief executive Jo Bausor said this would continue.

She said: “For the past 25 years, fireworks have been an integral and much-loved strand of Henley Festival’s offering, providing spectacular and memorable displays for the audience to enjoy as part of their experience.

“Fireworks provide significant enjoyment to many. However, we are aware that not everyone is a fan and as a result we try to take everyone’s concerns seriously by acting as responsibly as we can and selecting the most suitable fireworks for our specific location.”

The festival uses Titanium, one of the largest fireworks companies in the UK, to provide its displays.

The company worked on the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2012 Olympics and it also does the New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.

Mrs Bausor said: “With regard to noise, we are aware of the potential impact fireworks can have on pets and people and have access to a wide range of fireworks, each presenting different levels of noise.

“We make sure that we don’t fire the largest fireworks that have the greatest noise levels.

“By selecting the fireworks carefully and responsibly — and taking into account the proximity of houses from the firing area — we can ensure that at this point the noise levels will not peak at more than 80 to 85 decibels.

“This is within the range of a lawnmower or a heavy-goods vehicle on a busy road. The timing of the fireworks displays at Henley Festival is advertised many months in advance and they last no longer than five minutes each evening.”

She added: “In 2018, Titanium introduced a carbon offset programme, whereby the quantity of fireworks delivered is calculated together with the miles driven and then the relevant amount is paid into a UK-based tree planting scheme to offset the carbon output.

“The quantity of fireworks used at Henley Festival and the CO2 output is the equivalent to 35 minutes’ run-time of a 60 kilovolt-ampere generator, which is much less impact than the power required to operate alternatives, such as lights, lasers or drones.”

Meanwhile, the Culden Faw Estate has defended a show that took place at the Henley Showground in December.

The display, organised by Xplosive Events, was criticised by residents who said they were disturbed by the noise.

Cllr Crook called it “horrendous” and likened the noise levels to a warzone.

Estate manager Alex Dick said: “Fireworks are okay as long as they are held on, or very close to, November 5. This was our plan last year but covid-19 restrictions and the lockdown caused a delay. We do not have displays at any other time and they are not allowed for events, such as weddings, that we host.

“Yes, there was a backlash from a few people. There was also a significant amount of positive comments from many more.

“There was no environmental waste from the fireworks. It was a concern I had before the event and I am pleased to say the only evidence was some biodegradable bits and pieces that vanished pretty rapidly over the following days.”

Mr Dick said the estate had looked at how to hold drone displays but they were not as easy as some people might think.

“If we can do one in the future, we will,” he added.

During the council meeting where the new policy was adopted, Councillor Kellie Hinton said Xplosive Events had started using quieter alternatives after considering feedback from last year.

The company will be staging a bonfire and fireworks show at the Culden Faw Estate on November 5.

It is advertised as “the UK’s largest low-noise display choreographed to music” and will run from 5pm to 9pm. The event will include the use of lights and lasers.

The estate’s website says: “Fireworks do not have to shake the earth. In fact, what we take away by reducing noise levels is significantly made up for in visual impression.

“Low noise does not mean no noise. However, without the huge explosions, many more families are able to enjoy a breathtaking and enormous fireworks display without upsetting children, or causing disruption to the local community.”

There are no such thing as silent fireworks but quiet alternatives are available.