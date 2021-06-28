Monday, 28 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

EXCLUSIVE: Caversham Park sold after four years on market

EXCLUSIVE: Caversham Park sold after four years on market

THE BBC’s former home in Caversham is to be sold for a possible conversion into flats for the elderly and a care home.

Beechcroft Developments has exchanged contracts with the broadcaster and is set to complete its purchase of Caversham Park, a 93-acre estate off Peppard Road, after entering negotiations earlier this year.

The company, which is based in Wallingford and specialises in luxury retirement properties, is refusing to reveal the purchase price but it is said to have been valued at £20 million when it first went on the market in 2017.

It intends to submit a planning application to Reading Borough Council for an undisclosed number of units, on which it will first consult the public, by the end of the year.

For more information, see Friday's Henley Standard.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33