EXCLUSIVE: Caversham Park sold after four years on market

THE BBC’s former home in Caversham is to be sold for a possible conversion into flats for the elderly and a care home.

Beechcroft Developments has exchanged contracts with the broadcaster and is set to complete its purchase of Caversham Park, a 93-acre estate off Peppard Road, after entering negotiations earlier this year.

The company, which is based in Wallingford and specialises in luxury retirement properties, is refusing to reveal the purchase price but it is said to have been valued at £20 million when it first went on the market in 2017.

It intends to submit a planning application to Reading Borough Council for an undisclosed number of units, on which it will first consult the public, by the end of the year.

