Fingers crossed for Trad festival

ORGANISERS of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley hope that this year’s event can go ahead as planned.

The annual display of vintage boats is scheduled to take place at Fawley Meadows from Friday to Monday, August 27 to 30.

The “Trad” is usually held in July but it was moved to the August bank holiday weekend because of the coronavirus restrictions.

It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic and this year’s event could still happen even with restrictions in place, although this would affect the number of people able to attend. The Government is expected to lift the restrictions from July 19, having postponed the move last month.

Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill, who is

co-chairman of the festival, said: “We are in the same boat as everyone else. If we have to cancel it, we have to but we really hope it won’t come to that.

“We don’t have cancellation insurance as we can’t afford it and we were quite badly hit financially last year but we don’t want to put the price up because this is an inclusive event. We are a small group of volunteers with determination and energy but no real capital to fall back on should we have to cancel.”

Fawley Meadows are owned by Henley Royal Regatta, which has also been postponed from early July until August 11 to 15.

Lady McAlpine said: “As long as the regatta takes place, the Trad will go ahead — we are entirely dependent on them to move their equipment from the site. We keep our fingers crossed. I’m an optimist and I prefer to look at the bright side of things.”

The festival will feature around 150 boats on display, including some of the most iconic steamers as well as some of the Dunkirk Little Ships. Boats eligible to take part have to be of traditional wooden construction, built in hot or cold moulding techniques, or can be composite crafts with metal frames and timber planking, built of riveted iron or steel, and also those built of canvas on a wooden frame.

There is a special class for boats of special historic or constructional interest which are otherwise not eligible. A family dog show will take place at the food court and there will be a Crooked Billet pop-up pub.

For more information, visit www.tradboatfestival.com