School to become fully co-ed

READING Blue Coat School in Sonning will become fully co-educational by 2027.

The independent secondary will start to expand from September 2023 by welcoming girls into year 7.

The school was recently granted planning permission by Wokingham Borough Council to increase its admission numbers so girls can join from age 11.

Headmaster Pete Thomas said: “While this plan will see a gradual increase in our overall pupil numbers, I do not wish for them to increase to such a level that anyone in our community becomes ‘just a number’.

“I am immensely proud of the sense of community that exists at Blue Coat, the friendliness of our staff and pupils and the sense of community that exists here. Welcoming girls throughout the school will only enhance that community.”

The school welcomed its first female student more than 50 years ago and its sixth-form became fully

co-educational 34 years ago.

Peter Bertram, who chairs the school’s governors, said: “Reading Blue Coat has seen a steady increase in pupil numbers over the last 10 years, so this decision to extend our co-education provision comes from a position of strength.

“Academic results have increased year-on-year and at the same time our 45-acre campus has benefited from considerable investment, providing 21st century facilities for our students and staff.

“We are greatly looking forward to our move to full co-education and seeing the school continue to develop and improve.”

The school has also been reviewing its co-curricular education provision under the guidance of second master Ed Trelinksi.

Last month, it launched its Adventure Education programme, which focuses on mountaineering, sailing and paddlesports and is designed to develop skills such as teamwork.