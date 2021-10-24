Organised displays taking place on November 5 and 6

ORGANISED fireworks displays will be taking place as follows:

Friday, November 5

The “UK’s largest low-noise display choreographed to music” will be held at the Henley Showground from 5pm to 9pm.

The event will include the use of lights and lasers and there will be a funfair, food village and hot-air balloon night glow display.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and are available from www.xplosiveevents.com/book-

tickets

A fireworks display will take place at Checkendon Primary School to raise funds. Doors open at 6pm and there will be a bar, barbecue and games.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children. Visit pta-events.co.uk/

checkendonprimary

Saturday, November 6

The Club at Mapledurham will hold a bonfire and fireworks display.

Entry is from 4pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6pm with the display following at 6.30pm.

Ticket cost £7.50 for adults and £5 for children aged eight to 16 (under-eights enter free).

Visit bit.ly/3aSF8FH

The annual fireworks display staged by 1st Wargrave Scouts will be held on the village recreation ground.

Gates will open at 5.30pm with the bonfire being lit at 6pm followed by the display at 6.30pm.

Due to covid safety, the scouts will not be selling food or drink this year.

Visitors are asked to pay a minimum donation of £10 for up to four people on the night.

Reading Abbey Rugby Club will hold fireworks party.

Gates open at 6pm and the bonfire will be lit at 7.15pm with the fireworks at 8pm. There will also be a bouncy castle, bars and barbecue.

Tickets cost £10 and parking is £2. Visit bit.ly/3aRJlJO

The Friends of Pangbourne Primary School will stage a Fireworks Fiesta at the school in Kennedy Drive.

Gates open at 5.30pm and the display will start at 7pm.

There will also be a bonfire, food and drink and refreshments.

Tickets cost £8.50 for adults and £3 for children in advance, or £10 for adults and £4 for children on the night.

Visit http://fopps.org.uk/fireworks