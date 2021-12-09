Jiu-jitsu academy sparring for 24 hours for charity

MEMBERS of a jiu-jitsu academy in Henley are sparring for 24 hours to raise money for charity.

The Roger Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, based inside Henley Practice in Greys Road Car Park, is one of 80 clubs across five countries taking part in the “rollathon”.

They are raising money for Reorg, a charity which helps serving military personnel and veterans to learn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to help with their mental health and physical disabilities.

More than £550,000 has already been raised by the charity which started advertising the 24 hour sparring event in the summer.

Members of RGA Henley started sparring at 8am this morning (Thursday) and will finish at 8am tomorrow (Friday).

Founder of the academy, Paxton Gibbons, said he wanted members to take part because his lost a friend to suicide and believes jiu-jitsu is “vital” for people to be able to express themselves.

He said: “My friend took his life about three month ago and it made me think, ‘I really want to do this’.

“A lot of men are like, ‘It’s fine, I’m okay,’ but we need to let people know that it’s okay to say you’re not fine and you need to speak to someone.

“Hopefully through jiu jitsu we can help them out. It’s something that does help from my experience.

“I think when you’re sparring with people you don’t need to think about anything else. It’s quite a relief and it takes you away from the everyday stresses.

“People come down and say they’ve had a bad day at work and then they get training and they forgot about it.

“Everyone is equal here and it takes you back to the basics.”

To donate, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-ormrod6