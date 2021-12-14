Harrods cafe closed down

THE Harrods café in Henley has closed down.

H Café had been running in Market Place for just over two years and is now boarded up.

It was Harrods’ first stand-alone café outside its famous store in London’s Knightsbridge and also ran a “click and collect” service from the site.

The company had taken over the former Spirited Wines premises, which had been empty for more than four years.

At the time the then town and community manager Helen Barnett described the Harrods opening in Henley as a “fabulous thing for the town”.

She said: “Harrods is a great name to have and it will help create an even more exciting shopping experience.

“Everyone compares Henley to Marlow and perhaps now it should be the other way around.”

