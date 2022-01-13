I know how you feel, says MP

JOHN HOWELL has refused to comment on the “bring your own booze” party scandal that has engulfed the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But the Henley MP said he understood people’s frustrations over the event held in the garden at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown.

An investigation is being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Mr Howell said: “Throughout the lockdowns, and when restrictions were in place, both my staff and I have followed the rules.

“Like many people, I too had a friend who died and I couldn’t attend his funeral so I share the frustration this has caused people and I completely understand the sacrifices that have been made.

“I understand the total anger that people feel, especially towards the Prime Minister, but I’m not going to comment on this particular event as we’re waiting for a report from Sue Gray.

“Her report won’t be about whether Boris was there or not but will include a whole examination of the event and what the facts are.

“Her work will certainly clear up what happened at the ‘bring your own booze’ party. It would be inappropriate for me to comment at this time.”

Mr Johnson, who was Mr Howell’s predecessor as Henley MP, apologised at Prime Minister’s Question’s on Wednesday. He admitted attending the gathering while arguing it was a work event and “technically” broke no rules.

Opposition parties have called on him to resign.