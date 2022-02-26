President to push seasonal produce

THE incoming president of the Henley and District Agricultural Association is to champion local, seasonal produce.

Judy, the Hon Lady McAlpine, who will succeed Alan Pontin, wants to use her time in office to educate the public on the importance of British farming.

She used to have a farm in Kent before moving to the Fawley Hill estate, where she lived with her late husband Sir William McAlpine, who was the association’s president in 2010.

The association organises the annual Henley Farm & Country Show, which will take place for the 130th time on Saturday, September 10.

Lady McAlpine, who is co-chairman of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival in Henley, said she felt the show needed some changes.

“I am quite stroppy about things I think are not right and I said I would only be president if I was listened to,” she said.

“Even when my husband was president there were things that we felt were not right, such as the food stands at the show not being local and not serving local products or produce.

“I have proved with the ‘Trad’ that it is possible to have only local street food stands — you can do it.

“The Henley Farm and Country Show is a farming show so it should all be about local farming and produce and I feel really strongly about that.

“I had a farm in Kent before I came here and, to a degree, we farm deer here [at Fawley Hill].

“Yes, we are an animal sanctuary but Bill used to farm red deer before we started taking animals in and we have an agricultural holding.

“I care very passionately about our farms and producers and I feel very angry about the food we import that we don’t need to.

“If certain fruit and veg is out of season then you don’t have it and what’s wrong with that?

“I find that youngsters nowadays are more aware and are beginning to listen but it is that middle age group that we need to convince and that’s why agricultural shows are important.

“It is important to know where your food comes from.”

Lady McAlpine said the show was a “damn good day out”, adding: “People should come because they will learn about food production in this country.”

The association’s annual meeting will be held at Hambleden village hall on Monday, March 21 at 8pm.